పసిడి గెలుస్తాడా?: ఆఖరి రేసుకి సిద్ధమైన ఉసేన్ బోల్ట్

Nageshwara Rao

Champion sprinter Usain Bolt will light up the track for the last time as as era in athletics is set to end after the 4x100M relay final at the London World Championships.The Jamaican is hoping to step away from the track having won his 20th global championship title, something he was denied last week when he finished third in the 100M behind American Justin Gatlin.