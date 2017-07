నా తల్లిదండ్రులు రోజుకూలీలు, పసిడి గెలిచా: ఉద్యోగం ఇవ్వండని ఓ అథ్లెట్

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Even after having created record in the 1500 meter in Asian Athletics championship clocking 4 minutes 17 seconds on Sunday, Chitra P U did not seem to be ecstatic! Speaking from Bhubneswar after clinching the gold, the 22-year old long distance runner said, “I need a job. I need to help the parents, who are now struggling with farming.”