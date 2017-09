ప్రకాశ్ పదుకొణె బాయ్‌ జీవిత సాఫల్య పురస్కారం

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

For his immense contribution to the sport, Prakash Padukone will receive Badminton Association of India's first lifetime achievement award. pic.twitter.com/NQuMcY0kej

English summary

Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday announced an annual lifetime achievement award to the greats of the game who have made rich contributions to the cause of the sport in India with former world number one Prakash Padukone the first recipient of this maiden initiative.