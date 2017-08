Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

PV Sindhu had to battle hard to defeat Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 in a thrilling encounter here on Thursday. Sindhu, who twice won a bronze medal at the 2013 and 2014 editions, survived a scare against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi before prevailing in a thrilling women's singles match that lasted an hour and 27 minutes.