చంద్రబాబు నజరానా: జ్యోతి సురేఖకు రూ.కోటి, ఇంటి స్థలంతో పాటు ఉద్యోగం

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced a cash prize of ₹1 crore and a housing site of 500 sq. yards in Vijayawada or Amaravati to archer and Arjuna awardee Vennam Jyothi Surekha. He has also recommended a government job for her. Ms. Surekha and other sportspersons met Mr. Naidu at his camp office in the city on Thursday.