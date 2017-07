చైనా ఉత్పత్తి, 45 సెకన్లలో ఓడిస్తా: బాక్సర్ విజేందర్ సంచలనం

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

45 sec mein jald se jald niptaane ka try karoonga. Chinese maal zyada tikta nahi: Vijender Singh on his next bout with Zulpikar Maimaitiali pic.twitter.com/eU6ODiX5E0

English summary

Ahead of the August 5 double title fight with Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali, Indian pugilist Vijender Singh trolled his opponent saying he will try to finish the fight inside 45 seconds.