లారా వార్నింగ్: 11 ఏళ్ల క్రితం ధోనికి చేదు అనుభవం (వీడియో)

Story first published: Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 15:23 [IST]

English summary

Although it has been almost half a year since MS Dhoni gave up captaincy, his non-captaincy days seem so far back in time, that it is actually hard to recall. Playing under the shadows of Test bigwigs, the Dhoni of the pre-2007 World T20 era was a reserved, unassuming player who let his boisterous bat do the talking.