Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday (September 12) said the phase around the 2007 World Cup was the lowest ebb for Indian cricket. Tendulkar said the Indian cricket team witnessed a lot of changes after the first round exit from the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies and the move eventually reaped huge dividends.