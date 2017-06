Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

"The white jacket has a place of pride in the wardrobe. After all the champagne, I don't think it is there to be worn again," said he. Dhoni led the team to the 2013 victory. Looking back, he added, "Before that Champions Trophy [in 2013], we weren't going through a good phase. I think a lot of people doubted how well we would do."