Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

On August 14, 1990, a 17-year-old scored the sixth century of what turned out to be a memorable Test match at Old Trafford. It also happened to be the most brilliant of them all, coming as it did from a cherubic batsman in his teens and helping India secure a draw when defeat looked the most likely outcome. The batsman was Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, and the century was his first at international level.