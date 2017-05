Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Thanks Yuvi!! Your story is equally inspiring. Wishing you much luck and success for the Champions trophy. https://t.co/bCcp1ouH4O

Great the man greater the story @sachin_rt billion dreams beautifully put together by James erskine go watch it 👊🏽 🙏👏🏽I was just 🤳 pic.twitter.com/n4MwYK63PN

English summary

Stars from both the cricket arena and Bollywood attended the premiere of the biographical film 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' on Wednesday, and took to Twitter to share their touching messages and congratulate the cricket legend for such a heart-warming movie.