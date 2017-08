Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Surrey’s Australian batsman Aaron Finch scored 30 runs in an over against Sussex in the NatWest T20 Blast at The Oval on Monday. Finch’s unbeaten 114-run stance off 64 balls also revived the possibility of Surrey’s progression to the knockout stages. In doing so, he also equalled the club’s record of seven sixes in a T20 innings held by Mark Ramprakash.