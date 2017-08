Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Who have been posting abuses about colour and saying absolutely derogatory things about the tone of my skin. That s all !

Guys please don't turn this into something else,it has absolutely no connection to anyone in the team. It is mainly targeted at people 1/2

English summary

India cricketer Abhinav Mukund slammed the evil of racism prevalent in the society which is only growing in the era of social media. Mukund, who is a member of India's Test squad currently playing in Sri Lanka, has raised the issue which is deeply rooted in the psyche of most the Indians that fair complexioned people are better than dark coloured men.