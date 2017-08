Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

UTTAR PRADESH leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is all set to shift base for the upcoming domestic season. After spending nearly a dozen years representing his home state of Uttar Pradesh in all domestic competitions, the leg-spinner will be part of Parthiv Patel’s Gujarat team who will be looking to defend their Ranji Trophy crown from last season.