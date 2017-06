Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Pl apply for Indian cricket coach. Qualifications: Organise travel schedule Fix hotel rooms Be obedient to BCCI and Indian cricket captain.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 14:44 [IST]

English summary

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who made headlines for his remarks on MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL), has now turned his attention to the latest controversy to have rocked Indian cricket.