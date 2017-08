సెంచరీ పూర్తి కాలేదు: సంబరాలతో నాలిక కరచుకున్న రహానే భార్య

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been a consistent run-getter for India especially when it comes to away series. The right-hander continued with his good run outside India as he added hundred to his tally on the first day of second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Rahane smashed his career’s 9th Test hundred which is also his sixth outside India. The cherry on the cake was his wife Radhika’s reaction after the Rahane’s helmet came off.