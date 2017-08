భారత ప్రేక్షకుల్లా ప్రవర్తించొద్దు: వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన రణతుంగ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has urged the Sri Lankan fans to stand with the team and not behave like the Indian spectators. The incident that Ranatunga is referring to, is the semifinal of the 1996 World Cup when the Indian fans started protesting in the Eden Gardens stadium as India was losing and Sri Lanka was then declared as the winners.