Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

JUST IN: Aussies name squads for India tour. More here: https://t.co/zQpQs2bwiS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/YLali9pqUm

English summary

Cricket Australia announced the one-day and twenty20 squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, starting September 17. Australia will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the bilateral series in India. Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indore and Kolkata will host the five ODIs.