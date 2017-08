Cricket

Tigers win! What a game. Bangladesh win an instant classic to secure their first Test victory vs Australia: https://t.co/pZR57wcCoh #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/ratB0K34im

Australia have slumped to a disastrous 21-run defeat to minnows Bangladesh in a gripping first Test in Dhaka. Set an imposing 265 to win, the visitors were bowled out for 244 after lunch on Wednesday's fourth day, with star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan claiming 5-85 to finish with 10 wickets for the match.