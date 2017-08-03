ఎందుకిలా!: మహిళా క్రికెటర్లను హెచ్చరించిన శోభాడే

హైదరాబాద్: ఐసీసీ మహిళల ప్రపంచకప్‌ లో అద్భుత ప్రదర్శనతో ఫైనల్ చేరిన భారత మహిళా క్రికెట్ జట్టుపై దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తుంటే ప్రముఖ రచయిత్రి, జర్నలిస్టు శోభాడే మాత్రం విభిన్నంగా స్పందించింది. దీంతో ఆమె సోషల్ మీడియాలో తీవ్ర ఎత్తున విమర్శలను ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారు.

ఆమె తన ట్విట్టర్ ఖాతాలో 'ఓ దేవుడా! మా అద్భుత మహిళా క్రికెటర్లను క్లాస్‌ కమర్షియలైజేషన్‌ నుంచి రక్షించు. పురుష క్రికెటర్లను నాశనం చేస్తున్న అత్యాశ నుంచి దూరం చేయి' అంటూ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. ఆమె అలా ట్వీట్‌ చేయడాన్ని చాలా మంది విమర్శించారు.

స్టార్‌ డమ్‌ నుంచి మహిళలు ఎందుకు లాభపడొద్దని ప్రశ్నించారు. పురుషుల్ని తక్కువ చేయకుండానే మహిళలను పొగడొచ్చు కదా? అని మరి కొందరు ఆమెకు సూచించారు. మిథాలీ సేనపై ప్రధాని మోడీ, కేంద్ర క్రీడల మంత్రి విజయ్‌ గోయెల్‌‌లతో పాటు బీసీసీఐ ప్రశంసించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

English summary
The country is celebrating the Indian cricket team's spellbinding performance at the ICC Women's World Cup in England. The team did not win the tournament but won a billion hearts with their stellar run in the World Cup. Naturally, the players received a grand response from the authorities and people alike.
Story first published: Thursday, August 3, 2017, 10:47 [IST]
