ఎందుకిలా!: మహిళా క్రికెటర్లను హెచ్చరించిన శోభాడే

హైదరాబాద్: ఐసీసీ మహిళల ప్రపంచకప్‌ లో అద్భుత ప్రదర్శనతో ఫైనల్ చేరిన భారత మహిళా క్రికెట్ జట్టుపై దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తుంటే ప్రముఖ రచయిత్రి, జర్నలిస్టు శోభాడే మాత్రం విభిన్నంగా స్పందించింది. దీంతో ఆమె సోషల్ మీడియాలో తీవ్ర ఎత్తున విమర్శలను ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారు.

Oh Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) 1 August 2017

ఆమె తన ట్విట్టర్ ఖాతాలో 'ఓ దేవుడా! మా అద్భుత మహిళా క్రికెటర్లను క్లాస్‌ కమర్షియలైజేషన్‌ నుంచి రక్షించు. పురుష క్రికెటర్లను నాశనం చేస్తున్న అత్యాశ నుంచి దూరం చేయి' అంటూ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. ఆమె అలా ట్వీట్‌ చేయడాన్ని చాలా మంది విమర్శించారు.

స్టార్‌ డమ్‌ నుంచి మహిళలు ఎందుకు లాభపడొద్దని ప్రశ్నించారు. పురుషుల్ని తక్కువ చేయకుండానే మహిళలను పొగడొచ్చు కదా? అని మరి కొందరు ఆమెకు సూచించారు. మిథాలీ సేనపై ప్రధాని మోడీ, కేంద్ర క్రీడల మంత్రి విజయ్‌ గోయెల్‌‌లతో పాటు బీసీసీఐ ప్రశంసించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

Why should the women not benefit from their stardom? — Tushar (@TusharG) 1 August 2017

You are right Mr @TusharG.Mr Sachin Tendulkar managed a commercial-professional life balance for so many years.Why not the women. — Rajinder Raina (@rraina1481) 1 August 2017

Beg to differ Mam, why should boys have all the fun ? Irrespective, the girl gang should also enjoy the kick backs .. — Bhumika Tewari (@bhumika_tewari) 1 August 2017

Translation: Men can define their own success, but not women. No, we can't have women be both good at cricket and rich. — Ambrish K (@ambrishrk) 1 August 2017

Thats below the belt madam. You can be appreciative of women without pulling the men down — Tanzeem Mohammed (@Tanzeem13) 1 August 2017

At least our amazing women cricket team is getting some recognition, love , money, that they deserved but we failed to give them. — Laboni das (@dlaboni22) 2 August 2017

So only the boys can get rich and the girls don't. Go girls. — Suhas Baliga (@suhasbaliga) 1 August 2017

Not fair At all madam..... Why should women not benefit from deals ? Our men cricketers have done very well. Can you pls mention specifics ? — Kedar (@apte_kedar) 2 August 2017

True, they will not afford BMW services like Deepa Karmakar, instead of luxury cars, give them financial support for livelihood. — poppins (@SlinkyFeline_) 2 August 2017

