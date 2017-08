2019 వరల్డ్ కప్ కోహ్లీసేనదే: బుమ్రాతో ఇంటర్యూలో అక్షర్ పటేల్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

MUST WATCH - @Jaspritbumrah93 bowls few verbal Yorkers at @akshar2026 and the all-rounder does well - by @RajalArora https://t.co/h9hmZ4sbdO pic.twitter.com/Fxyk18QAuD

English summary

India spinner Axar Patel is really pleased after making a comeback in the side after a gap of few months and he's elated with the fact that he played his part well in team's win against Sri Lanka in the first ODI.