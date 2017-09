A Visiting Best: చిట్టగాంగ్ టెస్టులో చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన లియాన్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

With 13 wickets in the second #BANvAUS Test, @NathLyon421 is the top Test wicket taker in 2017! #howzstat pic.twitter.com/uZYNeDRlrR

Alongside @BeefyBotham , @NathLyon421 is one of just two bowlers to take 13 wickets in a Test away from home in Asia! #howzstat #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/g16cOuDqyq

English summary

Ace Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has added another feather into his already illustrious cap during the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong on Thursday.