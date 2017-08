ఒక్కొక్కరికీ రూ.15 లక్షలు: సెలక్టర్లను కరుణించిన బోర్డు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced that they will be awarding Rs 15 lakh each to members of the men’s and women’s team selection committee. The decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the BCCI office bearers and the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for selecting ‘good teams’ in the recently concluded tournaments.