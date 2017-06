Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 13:47 [IST]

English summary

The Indian Premier League is unarguably the most popular franchise-based cricket tournament in the world. Keeping the tournament's massive following across the globe in mind, Rajeev Shukla (chairman) has confrimed that BCCI are planning to organise a mini-version of the tournament, with UAE being considered as the most favoured destination.