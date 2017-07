ఎవరికి ఎంత?: క్రికెటర్లకు డబ్బులు పంచిన బీసీసీఐ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently divulged its payments made above Rs. 25 lacs for the month of June 2017. In a table which features names of not only former coach Anil Kumble, current players, but also IPL teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.