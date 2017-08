Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Star from England’s third Test win over South Africa, Ben Stokes has played down comparisons between Andrew Flintoff and him. Stokes, who was adjudged Man of the Match at The Oval for this fiery spell on the fourth day, was complimented by his teammate Stuart Board, who said that Stokes’ eight-over spell reminded him of Flintoff in his peak.