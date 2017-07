Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Spoke to both individuals personally,they are fantastic cricketers, their inputs will be invaluable-Ravi Shastri on #ZaheerKhan #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/sPRUYsZwO3

BCCI has appointed Sanjay Bangar as the assistant coach and Bharat Arun as the bowling coach till next World Cup. pic.twitter.com/vgVO0PLmuz

English summary

Bharat on Tuesday was appointed India's bowling coach of the Indian team that will be coached by Ravi Shastri. Sanjay Bangar will be assistant coach and R Sridhar will continue as fielding coach.