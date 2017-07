Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Bharat Arun is all set to join the Indian national cricket team as a bowling coach. According to media reports, Arun will be appointed soon, thanks to Ravi Shastri who has been his big supporter. One must remember that Arun has worked with the Indian team at a time when Shastri was the team director between 2014 and 2016.