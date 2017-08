Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

In order to get rid of Sri Lanka’s fitness woes, team manager Asanka Gurusinha has devised a unique method to address the issue. Gurusinha has disallowed players from eating biscuits in the dressing room. The move was reportedly implemented during the third Test against India at Pallekele which the visitors won comfortably to clinch the series 3-0.