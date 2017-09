అన్నిసార్లు సాధ్యపడదు: అశ్విన్, జడేజాలకు విశ్రాంతిపై శాస్త్రి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

They missed out on the limited-over series against Sri Lanka and now they have been rested for the homes series against Australia. Indian spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion from the Australia series have raised quite a few eyebrows and head coach Ravi Shastri has finally come forth to explain the reasons behind it.