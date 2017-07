Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh for Harmanpreet Kaur for her performance that steered India to the finals of ICC Women's World Cup. The chief minister conveyed this to Harmanpreet's father, Harmandar Singh, whom he called up to congratulate, an official spokesperson said in Chandigarh.