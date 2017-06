4న భారత్ Vs పాక్: 'బిగ్‌ మ్యాచ్‌ కోసం నిరీక్షించలేను'

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India playing Pakistan on the cricket field is a sight to behold. And while one would think that it is only the fans who love the livewire atmosphere, the reality is that the players enjoy it just as much. While fans wait with bated breath for the high-intensity clash on June 4, even India opener Shikhar Dhawan is counting the day before the two teams clash at Edgbaston.