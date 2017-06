Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Who is Champion Ambassador @Harbhajan_singh backing to be the key players today in #INDvPAK ? Do you agree with his picks? #CT17 pic.twitter.com/UaxgXHzY46

English summary

Harbhajan Singh feels it's advantage India as Pakistan lack enough "youngsters capable of handling pressure" associated with big-ticket games such as the one in the ICC Champions Trophy here on Sunday. The match at the Edgbaston will be the tournament opener for the sub-continent rivals.