46వ ఓవర్ వరకు తెలియదు: కుంబ్లే నిర్ణయం, పాండ్యాకు ఆశ్చర్యం

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 10:43 [IST]

India's sensational display against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday included several brilliant individual performances. Yuvraj Singh walked away with the 'Man of The Match' award for his quickfire fifty, while Rohit Sharma (91) and captain Virat Kohli (81*) contributed handsomely to India's cause.