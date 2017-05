Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీ షెడ్యూల్: Schedule (All timings are in IST): June 1: England v Bangladesh, London, 3:00 PM (Group A) June 2: Australia v New Zealand, Birmingham, 3:00 PM (Group A) June 3: Sri Lanka v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM (Group B) June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM (Group B) June 5: Australia v Bangladesh, London, 6:00 PM (Group A) June 6: England v New Zealand, Cardiff, 3:00 PM (Group A) June 7: Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham, 6:00 PM (Group B) June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM (Group B) June 9: New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cardiff, 3:00 PM (Group A) June 10: England v Australia, Birmingham, 3:00 PM (Group A) June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM (Group B) June 12: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff, 3:00 PM (Group B) June 14: First Semi-final, Cardiff, 3:00 PM June 15: Second Semi-Final, Birmingham, 3:00 PM June 18: FINAL, London, 3:00 PM

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 15:58 [IST]

English summary

Led by skipper Virat Kohli, defending champions India have touched down in London ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign, which is scheduled to start from June 1. Team India will also be playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand (May 28) and Bangladesh (May 30) to acclimatise themselves with the conditions in England.