వన్డేల్లో నెంబర్ వన్ కోహ్లీదే: దిగజారిన డివిలియర్స్ ర్యాంక్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

BREAKING: @imVkohli and Josh Hazlewood go to No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide Rankings! READ - https://t.co/2bJe5GiZiv pic.twitter.com/3rS2agOTrI

English summary

India skipper Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot in batting, while Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has achieved the number-one position in the bowlers' rankings for the first time in his career in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings.