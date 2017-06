Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Nearly 500k raised in one night!! @imVkohli for the most incredible charity 🙏🙏 #justiceandcare pic.twitter.com/M8t6OGDYtH

At the @imVkohli charity ball ! Virat and Master in conversation ! Superb initiative ! #london pic.twitter.com/ca24sfPtkr

English summary

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hosted a Charity Ball in London on Monday (June 5) for the Justice and Care organisation. The Charity Ball was attended by several Indian cricketers like legend Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, R. Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and other Indian Cricket team support staffs.