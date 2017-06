Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

At the stadium .. Ind vs pak.. champions trophy :) and got to meet the one and only god of cricket @sachin_rt 🙏🙏🙏 adrenaline pumping pic.twitter.com/YQclMUwRyS

English summary

Batting legend and "God of cricket" Sachin Tendulkar was at the Edgbaston Stadium to cheer for India as they played against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here today (June 4).