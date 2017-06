Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 9:45 [IST]

English summary

I intend to attend all games to cheer India was the reaction by liquor baron, Vijay Mallya who attended the India-Pakistan game played on Sunday. It was wide and sensational coverage by the media on my attendance at the game, Mallya said.