కీలక నిర్ణయం: శ్రీలంక జట్టుకు కొత్త కెప్టెన్లు వీరే

Thank you Mathews for the valient services rendered during this transitional period & being the glue that held Lions together. #ApeKollek pic.twitter.com/GSumIRy62w

English summary

Sri Lanka cricketer Dinesh Chandimal has been named the captain of the Test side while Upul Tharanga will be leading the ODI and T20I team after Angelo Mathews quit captaincy from all formats on Tuesday (July 11).