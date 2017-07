Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Saturday, July 15, 2017, 13:01 [IST]



The ban on Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals is over officially and a top CSK official said the franchise will look to retain as many players and support staff it had in 2015. "Super Morning, Lions! The wait is finally over. Time to rise and shine! #CSKReturns #whistlepodu," the franchise said on its Twitter handle (ChennaiIPL).