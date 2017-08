Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the best Test batsmen in the side and his hunger and mental strength has helped him evolve massively as a cricketer, India skipper Virat Kohli said. Pujara (133) and Ajinkya Rahane (132) added 217 runs to guide India to 622-9 declared in the first innings. The visitors then dismissed Sri Lanka for 183 and enforced follow-on after taking a 400-plus run lead.