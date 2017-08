రెండేళ్ల సుదీర్ఘ విరామం తర్వాత వన్డే జట్టులోకి క్రిస్ గేల్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels are set to play ODI cricket for West Indies after a prolonged absence due to an impasse with the board. Gayle last played an ODI in March 2015, and Samuels in October 2016; both players were selected in West Indies' squad for the ODI series in England.