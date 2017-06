Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Bad news for England - @chriswoakes has been ruled out of the remainder of #CT17 with a side strain. ➡️ https://t.co/GjcwMgSE30 pic.twitter.com/BxBNxPifQo

English summary

England pacer Chris Woakes will not take further take part in the Champions Trophy after suffering a side strain in the tournament opener against Bangladesh.