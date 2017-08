భారత బౌలర్ల విజృంభణ: కొలంబో టెస్టులో శ్రీలంక చెత్త రికార్డు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It was perhaps the worst ball Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled in this series. Almost a long hop, Upul Tharanga, who hadn't even opened his account, could've hit it anywhere on the park, but the pressure of India's massive 622-9 declared showed as the left-hander just dabbed it to forward short leg.