ముహుర్తం కుదిరింది: నవంబర్ 27న జహీర్‌ ఖాన్, సాగరికల పెళ్లి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Earlier this year, Chak De girl Sagarika Ghatge and Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan got officially engaged in a private ceremony. Now, the two have taken their next big step and have decided to get married. Putting speculations to rest regarding the wedding date, Sagarika told indianexpress.com that the couple has decided to tie the knot on November 27.