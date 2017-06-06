29వ పడిలోకి రహానే: శుభాకాంక్షలు చెప్పిన క్రికెటర్లు, ఫ్యాన్స్

హైదారాబాద్: టీమిండియా మిడిలార్డర్ బ్యాట్స్‌మెన్ అజ్యింకె రహానే మంగళవారం 29వ పడిలోకి అడుగుపెట్టాడు. ఐసీసీ ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీలో భాగంగా టీమిండియా ప్రస్తుతం ఇంగ్లాండ్ పర్యటనలో ఉంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా రహానేకు టీమిండియా ఆటగాళ్లతో పాటు పలువురు మాజీలు ట్విట్టర్‌లో పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

ప్రస్తుతం ప్రపంచంలో అత్యుత్తమ ఆటగాళ్లలో రహానే ఒకడిగా కొనసాగుతున్నాడు. టీమిండియా తరుపున ఏ స్ధానంలోనైనా బ్యాటింగ్ చేయగల సమర్ధుడు. అంతేకాదు టీమిండియా టెస్టు జట్టుకు వైస్ కెప్టెన్‌గా కొనసాగుతున్నాడు. రహానే నేతృత్వంలోని టెస్టు జట్టు ఆస్ట్రేలియాపై ధర్మశాల వేదికగా జరిగిన చివరి టెస్టులో విజయం సాధించింది.

ఈ టెస్టులో విజయం సాధించడంతో టీమిండియా ఆస్ట్రేలియాపై టెస్టు సిరిస్‌ను కైవసం చేసుకుంది. కాగా, ప్రస్తుతం ఇంగ్లాండ్ వేదికగా జరుగుతున్న ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీలో టీమిండియా తన తొలి మ్యాచ్‌లో భాగంగా పాకిస్థాన్‌తో తలపడింది. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌లో పాక్‌పై భారత్ 124 పరుగుల తేడాతో ఘన విజయం సాధించింది.

అయితే ఈ మ్యాచ్ ఆడిన తుది జట్టులో రహానేకు చోటు దక్కలేదు. రహానే 29వ పుట్టిన రోజు సందర్భంగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో క్రికెటర్లతో పాటు అభిమానులు సైతం పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

This should be settled now. Dear @ajinkyarahane88 , wish you a very Happy Birthday. Love the simplicity.

6/6 it is. pic.twitter.com/IeDFbAnR9i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2017

Wishing you a fantastic birthday @ajinkyarahane88! Hope you have a great year and wish you the best of everything in the coming years. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 6, 2017

Many many Happy returns of the day Mr Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 🎂🎂🎂God bless you and may you achieve more success and score many more runs🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/sjSeQg54gf — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) June 6, 2017

Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 bro. Wish you a great year ahead filled with loads of runs and happiness — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 6, 2017

🎉 Happy Birthday to @ajinkyarahane88! In 130 matches across all three formats for India he's scored 5,192 runs! pic.twitter.com/MvOPFpNuFu — ICC (@ICC) June 6, 2017

Wishing you a splendid birthday, @ajinkyarahane88! Hope to see you shine bright as always. Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/EbG8UuWq6P — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 6, 2017

Happy birthday Ajinkya Rahane



- The first player in t20 cricket to smash 6 fours in an over



The synonym of Class and Dependable ! ❤ — K Rakesh Csk (@krakeshcsk3) June 6, 2017

Happy birthday Ajinkya Rahane👏👍💪🎊🎆

Bring the Champions Trophy!!! 🏆🏆🏆#ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/5a16AaN7TM — Rishikesh Taral (@RishikeshTaral) June 6, 2017