29వ పడిలోకి రహానే: శుభాకాంక్షలు చెప్పిన క్రికెటర్లు, ఫ్యాన్స్

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

హైదారాబాద్: టీమిండియా మిడిలార్డర్ బ్యాట్స్‌మెన్ అజ్యింకె రహానే మంగళవారం 29వ పడిలోకి అడుగుపెట్టాడు. ఐసీసీ ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీలో భాగంగా టీమిండియా ప్రస్తుతం ఇంగ్లాండ్ పర్యటనలో ఉంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా రహానేకు టీమిండియా ఆటగాళ్లతో పాటు పలువురు మాజీలు ట్విట్టర్‌లో పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీ స్పెషల్  | ఫోటోలు  | స్కోరు కార్డు 

ప్రస్తుతం ప్రపంచంలో అత్యుత్తమ ఆటగాళ్లలో రహానే ఒకడిగా కొనసాగుతున్నాడు. టీమిండియా తరుపున ఏ స్ధానంలోనైనా బ్యాటింగ్ చేయగల సమర్ధుడు. అంతేకాదు టీమిండియా టెస్టు జట్టుకు వైస్ కెప్టెన్‌గా కొనసాగుతున్నాడు. రహానే నేతృత్వంలోని టెస్టు జట్టు ఆస్ట్రేలియాపై ధర్మశాల వేదికగా జరిగిన చివరి టెస్టులో విజయం సాధించింది.

ఈ టెస్టులో విజయం సాధించడంతో టీమిండియా ఆస్ట్రేలియాపై టెస్టు సిరిస్‌ను కైవసం చేసుకుంది. కాగా, ప్రస్తుతం ఇంగ్లాండ్ వేదికగా జరుగుతున్న ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీలో టీమిండియా తన తొలి మ్యాచ్‌లో భాగంగా పాకిస్థాన్‌తో తలపడింది. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌లో పాక్‌పై భారత్ 124 పరుగుల తేడాతో ఘన విజయం సాధించింది.

అయితే ఈ మ్యాచ్ ఆడిన తుది జట్టులో రహానేకు చోటు దక్కలేదు. రహానే 29వ పుట్టిన రోజు సందర్భంగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో క్రికెటర్లతో పాటు అభిమానులు సైతం పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

Read more about:

ajinkya rahane, champions trophy 2017, cricket, team india, అజ్యింకె రహానే, ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీ 2017, క్రికెట్, టీమిండియా

English summary
Indian Cricket team batsman Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 29th birthday today (June 6). The vice-captain of the Indian test team is currently in England with Indian side at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...