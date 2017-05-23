అసలేం జరుగుతోంది?: మాంచెస్టర్‌ ఉగ్రదాడిపై క్రికెటర్లు

హైదరాబాద్: ఇంగ్లాండ్‌లోని మాంచెస్టర్‌లో మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజూమున జరిగిన ఉగ్ర దాడిపై ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా క్రికెటర్లు ఖండించారు. ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా పలువురు క్రికెటర్లు తమ సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. అమెరికా పాప్‌స్టార్‌ అరియానా గ్రాండే కన్సర్ట్‌ జరుగుతున్న వేదికకు అతి సమీపంలో ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది.

ఈ ఘటనలో ఇప్పటివరకు 22 మంది మృతిచెందగా 59 మంది వరకు గాయపడ్డారు. భారీ తీవ్రత కలిగిన పేలుడు పదార్థాలతో ఓ వ్యక్తి సంగీత కచేరి వెలుపల ఆత్మాహుతి దాడికి పాల్పడినట్లు లండన్ పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. దాడి చేసిన వ్యక్తి మృతదేహాన్ని ఘటనాస్థలంలో పోలీసులు గుర్తించారు.

సోమవారం రాత్రి 10.35 గంటలకు పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు గ్రేటర్‌ మాంచెస్టర్‌ పోలీసులు వెల్లడించారు. ఈ దాడిలో పాప్‌ సింగర్‌ అరియానాకు ఎలాంటి ప్రమాదం జరగలేదని, ఆమె క్షేమంగా ఉన్నారని ఆమె ప్రతినిధి ప్రకటించారు.

అరియానా కన్సర్ట్‌ను వీక్షించేందుకు ఇరవై వేల మందికి పైగా అభిమానులు హాజరయ్యారు. వీరిలో చాలా మంది 6 నుంచి 20 సంవత్సరాల వయసు ఉన్నవారే. అయితే బాంబు వేదిక వెలుపల పేలడంతో పెను ప్రమాదం తప్పిందని పోలీసులు చెబుతున్నారు. ఘటనపై బ్రిటన్‌ ప్రధాని థెరిసా మే తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు.

ఈ ఉగ్రఘటనపై క్రికెటర్ల స్పందన ఇలా:

Thts N prayers to all effected in #Manchester. Appalling act against humanity,attacking innocent children is just heartbreaking 💔 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 23, 2017

Enough is enough..Now we must lock up or kick out of this country any known or anyone linked to any Islamic extremists !!#PrayForManchester — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 23, 2017

Shocking news.... heart goes out to all those families involved. #ParyForManchester — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) May 23, 2017

Attacking children going to watch their favourite artist...! SHAME ON YOU! Sickening! #ManchesterArena — KP (@KP24) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester ,their families and loved ones. In shock like all of the world. #WorldPeace — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 23, 2017

Deeply saddened by #Manchester attack. Thoughts & prayers with everyone affected. Condolences to their families. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 23, 2017

Saddened by the attack in #Manchester May God give strength to the families of the deceased. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 23, 2017

Extremely sad to hear about #manchesterblast. My heart goes out to friends and families of the victims! Prayers 🙏👏 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 23, 2017