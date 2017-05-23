అసలేం జరుగుతోంది?: మాంచెస్టర్‌ ఉగ్రదాడిపై క్రికెటర్లు

హైదరాబాద్: ఇంగ్లాండ్లోని మాంచెస్టర్లో మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజూమున జరిగిన ఉగ్ర దాడిపై ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా క్రికెటర్లు ఖండించారు. ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా పలువురు క్రికెటర్లు తమ సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. అమెరికా పాప్స్టార్ అరియానా గ్రాండే కన్సర్ట్ జరుగుతున్న వేదికకు అతి సమీపంలో ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది.
ఈ ఘటనలో ఇప్పటివరకు 22 మంది మృతిచెందగా 59 మంది వరకు గాయపడ్డారు. భారీ తీవ్రత కలిగిన పేలుడు పదార్థాలతో ఓ వ్యక్తి సంగీత కచేరి వెలుపల ఆత్మాహుతి దాడికి పాల్పడినట్లు లండన్ పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. దాడి చేసిన వ్యక్తి మృతదేహాన్ని ఘటనాస్థలంలో పోలీసులు గుర్తించారు.
సోమవారం రాత్రి 10.35 గంటలకు పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు గ్రేటర్ మాంచెస్టర్ పోలీసులు వెల్లడించారు. ఈ దాడిలో పాప్ సింగర్ అరియానాకు ఎలాంటి ప్రమాదం జరగలేదని, ఆమె క్షేమంగా ఉన్నారని ఆమె ప్రతినిధి ప్రకటించారు.
అరియానా కన్సర్ట్ను వీక్షించేందుకు ఇరవై వేల మందికి పైగా అభిమానులు హాజరయ్యారు. వీరిలో చాలా మంది 6 నుంచి 20 సంవత్సరాల వయసు ఉన్నవారే. అయితే బాంబు వేదిక వెలుపల పేలడంతో పెను ప్రమాదం తప్పిందని పోలీసులు చెబుతున్నారు. ఘటనపై బ్రిటన్ ప్రధాని థెరిసా మే తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు.
ఈ ఉగ్రఘటనపై క్రికెటర్ల స్పందన ఇలా:
Thts N prayers to all effected in #Manchester. Appalling act against humanity,attacking innocent children is just heartbreaking 💔— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 23, 2017
Enough is enough..Now we must lock up or kick out of this country any known or anyone linked to any Islamic extremists !!#PrayForManchester— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 23, 2017
Shocking news.... heart goes out to all those families involved. #ParyForManchester— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) May 23, 2017
Attacking children going to watch their favourite artist...! SHAME ON YOU! Sickening! #ManchesterArena— KP (@KP24) May 23, 2017
So Sad #prayersforManchester #PrayForTheWorld— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 23, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester ,their families and loved ones. In shock like all of the world. #WorldPeace— Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 23, 2017
Deeply saddened by #Manchester attack. Thoughts & prayers with everyone affected. Condolences to their families.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 23, 2017
Saddened by the attack in #Manchester May God give strength to the families of the deceased.— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 23, 2017
Extremely sad to hear about #manchesterblast. My heart goes out to friends and families of the victims! Prayers 🙏👏— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 23, 2017
Thoughts and prayers goes out to Manchester! 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #VerySad— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 23, 2017