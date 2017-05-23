అసలేం జరుగుతోంది?: మాంచెస్టర్‌ ఉగ్రదాడిపై క్రికెటర్లు

ఇంగ్లాండ్‌లోని మాంచెస్టర్‌లో మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజూమున జరిగిన ఉగ్ర దాడిపై ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా క్రికెటర్లు ఖండించారు. ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా పలువురు క్రికెటర్లు తమ సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

హైదరాబాద్: ఇంగ్లాండ్‌లోని మాంచెస్టర్‌లో మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజూమున జరిగిన ఉగ్ర దాడిపై ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా క్రికెటర్లు ఖండించారు. ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా పలువురు క్రికెటర్లు తమ సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. అమెరికా పాప్‌స్టార్‌ అరియానా గ్రాండే కన్సర్ట్‌ జరుగుతున్న వేదికకు అతి సమీపంలో ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది.

ఈ ఘటనలో ఇప్పటివరకు 22 మంది మృతిచెందగా 59 మంది వరకు గాయపడ్డారు. భారీ తీవ్రత కలిగిన పేలుడు పదార్థాలతో ఓ వ్యక్తి సంగీత కచేరి వెలుపల ఆత్మాహుతి దాడికి పాల్పడినట్లు లండన్ పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. దాడి చేసిన వ్యక్తి మృతదేహాన్ని ఘటనాస్థలంలో పోలీసులు గుర్తించారు.

సోమవారం రాత్రి 10.35 గంటలకు పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు గ్రేటర్‌ మాంచెస్టర్‌ పోలీసులు వెల్లడించారు. ఈ దాడిలో పాప్‌ సింగర్‌ అరియానాకు ఎలాంటి ప్రమాదం జరగలేదని, ఆమె క్షేమంగా ఉన్నారని ఆమె ప్రతినిధి ప్రకటించారు.

అరియానా కన్సర్ట్‌ను వీక్షించేందుకు ఇరవై వేల మందికి పైగా అభిమానులు హాజరయ్యారు. వీరిలో చాలా మంది 6 నుంచి 20 సంవత్సరాల వయసు ఉన్నవారే. అయితే బాంబు వేదిక వెలుపల పేలడంతో పెను ప్రమాదం తప్పిందని పోలీసులు చెబుతున్నారు. ఘటనపై బ్రిటన్‌ ప్రధాని థెరిసా మే తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు.

ఈ ఉగ్రఘటనపై క్రికెటర్ల స్పందన ఇలా:

Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 15:55 [IST]
English summary
Cricketers from across the globe condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Manchester Arena in England on Tuesday (May 23). Cricketers took to Twitter to condemn the multiple blasts during the concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande.
