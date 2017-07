Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Love the way @ChennaiIPL shows its respect towards this legend. Love you lots CSK for this reason ❤ #ThalaInChepauk #Whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/vmNhl8nAKp

@ChennaiIPL Those 3 super sixes frm our thala @msdhoni #Csk planned really #SuperSurprise I'm frm Hyderabad. pl plan Something even fr us pic.twitter.com/4G7RTVmvCv

English summary

A long wait ended on Saturday evening (July 22) when fans welcomed back Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on the opening day of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). And he did not disappoint as he smashed a hat-trick of sixes.