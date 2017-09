10 నెంబర్ జెర్సీలో శార్దుల్‌ ఠాకూర్‌: సచిన్ ఫ్యాన్స్ తీవ్ర అసంతృప్తి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Proud moment for young @imShard as he receives his ODI cap from @RaviShastriOfc #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/KJdJ88IUu7

English summary

Shardul Thakur made his international debut in the fourth ODI match against Sri Lanka wearing the famous No. 10 jersey which was once donned by Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday at Colombo.